Bears bring back offensive lineman Germain Ifedi on a one-year deal: Report

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 08: Germain Ifedi #74 of the Chicago Bears plays against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – It wasn’t the biggest news of the day for the team by a longshot, but certainly Andy Dalton is going to need the services of the other offensive player the Bears gave a contract to Tuesday evening.

The #Bears are bringing back versatile OL Germain Ifedi on a 1-year worth up to $5M, source said. He found himself at the end of the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2021

Per multiple reports, the first from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bears have brought back offensive lineman Germain Ifedi on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.

The Bears are expected to finalize the agreement at the start of the 2021 NFL new year on Wednesday afternoon.

After four seasons with the Seahawks, Ifedi joined the Bears as a free agent in April of 2020 and immediately settled into the starting lineup. He’d be there for all 16 games and would prove one of the most reliable players on a line decimated by injuries most of the season.

He would not only start at right guard position but also right tackle as well.

Ifedi joins a line that remains a question mark after a 2020 season where they started well, struggled in the middle, then were able to collect themselves late in the season. The Bears’ offense was 25th in the league in rushing (102.9 yards per game) and were tied for 17th in fewest sacks allowed (36).

Tackle Bobby Massie was released this offseason but a number of players on the line will return, including consistent starters Charles Leno Jr., Cody Whitehair, and James Daniels, who missed 11 games due to a pectoral injury.

Sam Mustipher and Alex Bars are also back after seeing significant time as backups in the 2020 season.