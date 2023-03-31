LAKE FOREST – During the month of March, the Bears showed faith in their starting quarterback and brought in their new backup.

Now they’ve brought back the person that will be third on the depth chart at that position for a second year in a row.

The Bears have have officially announced that they’ve re-signed quarterback Nathan Peterman to a one-year deal as he returns for a second season. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/xdObPShdMR — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 31, 2023

Nathan Peterman is returning to the team on a one-year deal as he is expected to back up starter Justin Fields and second-string quarterback P.J. Walker, who was signed by the team this offseason.

Trevor Siemian, who was the backup quarterback last season, was released at the beginning of the new NFL year.

Peterman appeared in three games in the 2022 season with the Bears and started the season finale against the Vikings at Soldier Field on January 8. He was 11-for-19 with a touchdown in a 29-13 loss to Minnesota.

Against the Eagles in Week 18 at Soldier Field, Peterman took one snap when Fields was briefly knocked out of the game, throwing one incompletion before the starter returned. He also saw action late in the Bears’ loss to the Bills in Week 16 when Buffalo had the game in hand, completing 3-of-5 passes for 25 yards and an interception in the 35-13 loss.

Peterman was originally drafted by the Bills in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft and has played in 13 games with five starts in five NFL seasons in Buffalo, Oakland/Las Vegas, and Chicago. He missed the entire 2019 season while a member of the Raiders with an elbow injury.

During those games, Peterman has completed 53.1 percent of his passes for 712 yards and four touchdowns compared to 13 interceptions