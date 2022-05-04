LAKE FOREST – One of the biggest questions for the Bears going into the 2022 NFL Draft was the number of picks they would end up with at the end of the selections.

The answer was 11 as the Bears were able to increase their total from six thanks to a few trades on the third day of the draft.

One of the big things that some fans look forward to after that is the jersey numbers that each of these new players will wear for the 2022 season.

The Bears had that answer on Thursday.

Here are the numbers which the 11 drafted players will wear this season, per a release from the team on Wednesday.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon (2nd Round) – #6

Safety Jaquan Brisker (2nd Round) – #9

Wide Receiver Velus Jones Jr. (3rd Round) – #12

Punter Trenton Gill (7th Round) – #16

Running Back Trestan Ebner (6th Round) – #31



Safety Elijah Hicks (7th Round) – #37

Center Doug Kramer (6th Round) – #68



Offensive Lineman Ja’Tyre Carter (7th Round) – #69

Offensive Tackle Braxton Jones (5th Round) – #70

Offensive Lineman Zachary Thomas (6th Round) – #74

Defensive End Dominique Robinson (5th Round) – #91

Undrafted free agents haven’t had their numbers assigned yet but that will happen soon since rookie minicamp begins at Halas Hall on Friday.

Those players along with the 11 draft selections are the first of the Ryan Poles era as he takes over as general manager this season.