CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears are adding another former Carolina Panther to their roster in free agency.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears have come to an agreement with free agent quarterback PJ Walker, likely cementing him as Justin Fields’ backup at Soldier Field.

Last season, Walker played 6 games in Carolina — making 5 starts — and threw for 731 yards through the air with 3 TDs and 3 INTs.

Walker signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017 after coming out of Temple University as their program’s all-time leading passer.

Two years later, Walker found himself on the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL for their inaugural 2020 season. At the conclusion of the year, Walker finished first in passing yards (1,338) and passing TDs (15) before signing a 2 year deal with the Panthers in 2020.

Of note, Walker arguably made the throw of the year last season to none other than wide receiver DJ Moore, the other now former Panther recently acquired by Chicago.

Walker marks the fifth free agent added by the Bears so far this offseason, joining offensive guard Nate Davis, linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, and running back Travis Homer.