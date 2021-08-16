Bears add veteran tackle Jason Peters to their offensive line group

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 27: Jason Peters #71 of the Philadelphia Eagles blocks Carl Lawson #58 of the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field on September 27, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – One of the biggest questions for the Bears during the 2021 offseason is one that’s going to take some time to answer.

The team already has to replace a pair of starting offensive tackles, and one of the players they thought could help them do that hasn’t seen the field in training camp. A back issue has severely limited Teven Jenkins’ work as his chances of being ready for the team’s September 12th opener against the Rams get a little less by the week.

In need of some depth at that tackle position, the Bears have reached out to a veteran in hopes that he could help the team in 2021.

Per his agency, Elite Loyalty Sports, the Bears have signed tackle Jason Peters to a deal, which has yet to be formalized by the club. As of Monday, he hasn’t been on the field for the team for workouts at Halas Hall, but that is expected to change soon.

This will be Peters’ 17th year in the NFL in a very accomplished career which has primarily been spent at left tackle. Starting in 2004, he played his first five seasons with the Buffalo Bills before being traded to the Eagles in 2009.

He spent 11 seasons in Philadelphia where he made 148 starts and was named an NFL first team All-Pro in 2011 and 2013. Peters also made seven of his nine Pro Bowls while a member of the Eagles, and helped the team to a Super Bowl LII championship in the 2017 season.

In 2020, the tackle was limited to eight games with a foot injury that put him on injured reseve in October and then eventually for the rest of the season in December.

At the moment, the Bears have veteran free agent Elijah Wilkinson and 2020 seventh round pick Lachavious Simmons listed as their starting tackles. That figures to change as camp continues with Peters in the fold and Jenkins, hopefully, returning to health.