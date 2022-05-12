LAKE FOREST – Luke Getsy is going to have a few more wide receivers to work with as the Bears continue with their offseason training activities.

On Thursday, the team confirmed deals with Dante Pettis and Tajae Sharpe on one-year deals for the 2022 season. They join a wide receiver room that right now has a number of players looking for something to prove on a team that comes in with only one set starter from the 2021 season: Darnell Mooney.

Pettis was a second round pick of the 49ers in 2018 and played for the team for two-and-a-half seasons. His rookie season was his best as he made 27 catches for 465 yards and five touchdowns. Waived by San Francisco in November of 2020, he signed with the Giants and finished out the rest of the season in New York.

In 2021, Pettis started the season on the practice squad but was activated for three games in October, making ten catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. A shoulder injury in November would put him on injured reserve.

In 33 career NFL games, Pettis has 52 catches for 739 yards with nine touchdowns.

A fifth-round pick by the Titans in 2015 out of UMass, Sharpe has been in the NFL for six season and played five, missing the 2017 season in Tennessee due to injury. He’s made 117 receptions in 66 NFL games for 1,397 yards and eight touchdowns with the Titans, Vikings, and Falcons.

In 15 games in Atlanta in 2021, Sharpe made seven starts and caught 25 passes for 230 yards.