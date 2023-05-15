LAKE FOREST — The Bears will have two people added to their coaching staff who will be recognizable to both college and NFL football fans.

But they will only be with the staff for a short time.

The Bears have announced that Eddie George and Randy Shannon are joining the the team’s coach staff for OTA workouts as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

George, the head coach at Tennessee St., will be with the team for 2 weeks.

Shannon, who is currently the linebackers coach/co-defensive coordinator for Florida State, will be on the staff for the entire OTA period. George, who is the head coach at Tennessee State University, will be on the staff for two weeks.

It’s being done as part of the fellowship that gives coaches and scouts the chance to observe, participate, and gain experience with the hope that it will lead to a coaching position in the NFL.

The Bears will add six more coaches as part of the program in June as they get to work with the team in veteran mini-camp and training camp at Halas Hall.

George had a decorated career on the field as he won the 1995 Heisman Trophy at Ohio State before a successful run with the Tennessee Titans franchise. When the team was still in Houston, the running back won the Rookie of the Year award in 1996, then continued his success when they relocated to Tennessee.

From 1997 through 2000, George was selected to the Pro Bowl and was a second-team All-Pro in 1999, when the Titans won the AFC Championship, and was a first team All-Pro in 2000. He played for Tennessee through 2003, then took the field for the Cowboys in 2004 before retiring.

In 2021, George was named the head coach at Tennessee State University in Nashville and has a 9-13 record in two seasons with the program.

Shannon has 31 years of coaching experience, including three seasons as a defensive assistant with the Dolphins from 1998-2000. Many remember him from his stint at his alma mater of Miami, where he was on staff as an assistant from 1991 through 1997, then 2001 through 2006 before serving as head coach from 2007 through 2010.

Since then, Shannon has been an assistant at TCU, Arkansas, Florida, UCF, and then Florida State since 2021. He was a senior defensive analyst the first year before being promoted to co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in 2022.