Bears add to their pass rush with the signing of linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 22: Linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu #97 of the Denver Broncos rushes the passer against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on December 22, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Lions 27-17. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – After a week full of mostly goodbyes at Halas Hall, the Bears have said hello to another defender for their 2021 roster.

After bringing back defensive end Mario Edwards earlier in the week on a three-year contract extension, the team today added another outside linebacker to the mix.

On Sunday, the Bears announced that they’ve signed Jeremiah Attaouchu to a two-year contract to bolster their front seven. It comes just a day after Denver signed cornerback Kyle Fuller after the Bears were forced to cut him for salary cap relief.

A former second round pick of the Chargers from Georgia Tech in 2014, Attaouchu has played for three teams in his seven-year NFL career. He was most recently with the Broncos the last two seasons, collecting five sacks and forcing a fumble in 13 games in 2020, which included five starts.

The season before, Attaouchu had 3 1/2 sacks in 12 games in Denver, spending that season along with this past one under head coach Vic Fangio. He was the Bears’ defensive coordinator from 2015-2018, and in that time helped to train current coordinator Sean Desai, who takes over the defense from Chuck Pagano this season.

In 74 career NFL games, Attaouchu has 31 tackles for loss that includes 20 1/2 sacks, four forced fumbles, and 144 total tackles.