LAKE FOREST – On the first day that NFL teams could talk to unrestricted free agents, the Bears made two major splashes on defense.

While the reported agreements with linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards dominated the headlines, the team also made an addition at another major position of need: Offensive line.

Per numerous reports, the first from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bears are signing former Titans guard Nate Davis to a three-year, $30 million contract. The team cannot confirm the move until the beginning of the new league year on Wednesday.

A third round pick out of Charlotte by Tennessee in the 2019 NFL Draft, Davis established on a Tennessee line that has seen success the last four years. He’s started in 54 of the 55 games he’s played in during that time, including 12 contests in the 2022 season.

Davis was part of the offensive line that blocked for running back Derrick Henry, who has become one of the best offensive players in all of football. The three-time Pro Bowler has rushed for at least 1,500 yards in three of the last four seasons, including 2,027 in 2020 when he was the NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Tennessee has made the playoffs three of the last four seasons, including an AFC Championship Game appearance in the 2019 season and two AFC South championships.

He enters an offensive line that was in flux during the 2022 season that hopes to find consistency in 2023 in front of quarterback Justin Fields. Veteran Cody Whitehair started primarily at the left guard spot with Teven Jenkins, Lucas Patrick, and Michael Schofield mostly holding down the right guard spot last season.

It’s expected that Davis will lock down one of those guard spots for next season in hopes of bringing the group a little more consistency in 2023.