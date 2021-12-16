Bears add six more players to the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list

CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 14: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen on a bench during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – The trend around the National Football League of players contracting COVID-19 has continued as the week has gone on, and that includes Halas Hall.

After a rough first three days of the week, things have only gotten worse on Thursday, where six more players have entered the league’s virus protocol on top of the three coaches who were announced earlier today.

#Bears roster moves:

We have signed DL Auzoyah Alufohai and have placed the following players on Reserve/COVID-19:

TE Jesse James

LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

WR Allen Robinson II

DB Eddie Jackson

RB Ryan Nall

WR Isaiah Coulter (PS) — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) December 16, 2021

Wide receiver Allen Robinson, safety Eddie Jackson, tight end Jesse James, linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, running back Ryan Nall, and practice squad wide receiver Isaiah Coulter have all been added to the list after Thursday’s walk-through practice.

This is in addition to the five other players who were added to the protocol this week: Offensive tackle Larry Borom, cornerback Artie Burns, defensive end Mario Edwards Jr., nose tackle Eddie Goldman, and practice squad linebacker Sam Kamara.

Overall the Bears have 12 players in the protocol, with offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson being added on November 26th.

This came on the heels of the announcement from Nagy that all three of the team’s coordinators – Bill Lazor (offense), Sean Desai (defense), and Chris Tabor (special teams) – have also been placed in the protocol.

The NFL released this statement in which they announced that stricter preventative measures will be put in place around team facilities to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That includes masking for all personnel, remote or outdoor meetings, no in-person meals, and no outside visitors for teams that are traveling.

Also, only 15 players can work out in a single weight room at one time.

There are also new testing rules in the updated protocols that could allow vaccinated players to test out faster.