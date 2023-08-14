LAKE FOREST, Ill. — As the Bears look to build up some depth on their defense, they’re adding a player to the roster they faced during the 2022 season.

In fact, he was a starter for the Falcons when they faced them in Atlanta in Week 11.

The Bears have claimed linebacker Mykal Walker off waivers.

The 2020 fourth round pick of the Falcons started 12 games with Atlanta last season.

On Monday, ahead of their second preseason game with the Colts, the Bears claimed linebacker Mykal Walker off waivers.

He joins the team after spending his first three seasons with the Falcons, who selected him out of Fresno State in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He’ll take the field for the Bears when they have joint practices with the Colts in suburban Indianapolis on Wednesday and Thursday.

Walker played in 49 games over three seasons with Atlanta with 20 starts, 12 of which came during last season. He had 107 tackles with four for loss, six passes defended with two interceptions.

Against the Bears in Week 11, Walker had eight tackles with one for loss with two passes defended in a 27-24 Falcons’ win at Mercedes Benz Stadium. In his first game against the Bears in Week 3 of the 2020 season, he also had eight tackles with one for loss along with a forced fumble.

Coming to the Bears, he enters a group that added Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards in the offseason, adding to the group that brings back starter Jack Sanborn. Edmunds has missed the past few practices and the Bears’ first preseason game against the Titans with an undisclosed injury that’s “day-to-day” per head coach Matt Eberflus.