LAKE FOREST — As the Bears continue to look for ways to improve their pass rush, they’ve added another defensive lineman to the mix for 2023.

On Thursday, the team announced the signing of end Rasheem Green to a one-year deal as he comes to Chicago with five years of NFL experience.

He’s the 12th free agent signed by the Bears this offseason by general manager Ryan Poles and the third on the defensive line. In March, the Bears reached deals with defensive end DeMarcus Walker (3-year, $21 million) and defensive tackle Andrew Billings (1-year, $3.5 million).

A third round pick of the Seahawks in the 2018 draft, Green has proved an effective rusher during his four years in Seattle and then his 2022 season with the Texans. He has 17 sacks in 69 career games, with 29 of those starts, including 35 quarterback hits, 17 tackles for loss, eight passes defended, and three forced fumbles to go with 136 tackles.

Green had his most productive season in 2021 with the Seahawks, registering 6 1/2 sacks with 15 quarterback hits, four passes defended, and 48 tackles, all of which were career-highs.

On a one-year contract with Houston in 2022, Green had 3 1/2 sacks, five tackles for loss, and two passes defended in 16 games, five of which were starts. He had a season-high seven tackles and a half-sack against the Bears in a Week 3 loss at Soldier Field.

Adding to the pass rush is one of the biggest things this offseason for the Bears after the finished last in the NFL in sacks during the 2021 season, collecting just 20 in 17 games.

The defense as a whole has been a focus for Poles this offseason since the unit was last in points (27.2) and 29th in yardage (375.9) per game.