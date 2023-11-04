CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears have activated offensive tackle Braxton Jones from injured reserve and waived center Doug Kramer, according to a press release from the team Saturday.

Jones is set to return to action after being out since a neck injury sustained during the Bears’ week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In a follow up move, Chicago also flexed linebacker Micah Baskerville to the active roster from the practice squad.

The Bears take on the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome in Louisiana starting at noon on Sunday.