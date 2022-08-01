LAKE FOREST – When it comes to training camps at Halas Hall, the team and fans haven’t gotten the chance to see one of their young offensive linemen in the last two years.

Drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Teven Jenkins never even took part in training camp before undergoing surgery that summer. This year, he was out there for the first day but was off the field by the second and hasn’t returned to workouts in Lake Forest as of Monday.

Just as he has so far, head coach Matt Eberflus hasn’t revealed a lot about what’s going on with Jenkins.

“He’s still in that same category. He’s working with the trainers,” said Eberflus when asked about an update on the offensive tackle’s status on Monday.

It continues a bit of an unusual start to Jenkins’ time with a new coaching staff and general manager. He was shifted around on the line during offseason workouts, even appearing on the second-string team at times, as the second-year player looks to find his place on the roster.

On Monday, a report indicates that Jenkins’ time in Chicago could even be coming to an end sooner than later.

Per a report from NFL Network reporters Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Bears have had talks with other teams about possible deals for the offensive lineman.

While not typical to trade a second round pick just a year removed from selection, especially when the Bears traded up to get Jenkins, it was the past regime that selected him. The Bears have already made a move to acquire a tackle before training camp when they signed veteran Riley Reiff to a one-year contract while working others in the tackle spots.

After surgery during training camp in 2021, Jenkins would appear in six games for the Bears on special teams and eventually on the offensive line at tackle. He got the start on the line for the Week 15 game against the Vikings at Soldier Field and the Week 16 contest against the Seahawks in Seattle.

There were hopes that Jenkins could develop into a long-term starter at tackle with quarterback Justin Fields, but those are very much in doubt as his second training camp begins.