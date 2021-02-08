As the search for a QB continues, Bears promote John DeFilippo to pass game coordinator

Chicago Bears quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, left, is seen during NFL football training camp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (Jose M. Osorio/ Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

LAKE FOREST – Over the past few days, there has been plenty of speculation as to whether the Bears might pursue an Eagles’ quarterback as their next signal caller in 2021.

While there’s been nothing concrete, the chatter about Carson Wentz was a big part of the team’s narrative on Super Bowl weekend.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that they along with the Colts showed interest in acquiring the former second overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft who lost his job this past season.

As Ryan Pace tries to sort out that situation over the coming days and, maybe, weeks, the team is trying to make sure whichever quarterback comes to town will have their coach in place. The Bears did so on Monday, and it’s someone very familiar with Wentz.

#Bears Coaching Update: We have announced the promotion of John DeFilippo to Pass Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach. pic.twitter.com/bssjqwgf0r — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) February 8, 2021

The team announced that quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo will take on the added title of pass game coordinator for the 2021 season. He takes the role over for Dave Ragone, who left in January to be the new offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons.

When it comes to Wentz, the connection can’t be overlooked, since the pair were in Philadelphia together in 2016 and 2017. In that last year, Wentz was on track to win the MVP award with 3,296 yards and 33 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions through 11 games.

A torn ACL ended his season in Week 12, with Nick Foles taking over to lead Philadelphia to their first Super Bowl title.

DeFilippo was considered a head coaching candidate after that season but ended up as an offensive coordinator in Minnesota. He was let go before the 2018 season ended then was in the same role with the Jaguars in 2019 before joining the Bears this past season.

The coach worked with Foles and Mitchell Trubisky this past season and continues on with Matt Nagy’s staff as the head coach enters his fourth season. Which quarterbacks DeFilippo will be coaching once the summer rolls around is anyone’s guess, but a former student of his remains in contention.