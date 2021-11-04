As Matt Nagy returns to Halas Hall, David Montgomery returns to practice

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 03: David Montgomery #32 of the Chicago Bears runs for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on October 03, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Lions 24-14. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – The head coach’s time away from Halas Hall due to COVID-19 has come to an end while the Bears’ top running back is set to return to practice.

For the first time since the Bucs’ week, Matt Nagy was back at the team’s facilities holding a news conference and working with the team since he tested positive for the virus. He worked virtually all last week and watched the Bears’ 33-22 loss to the 49ers away from Soldier Field.

Nagy said that he returned to Halas Hall on Tuesday and did work in his office as the Bears have the long week of work with a Monday night game against the Steelers.

At the same time, the head coach announced that David Montgomery has returned to practice after his stint on Injured Reserve, officially opening his 21-day window to return. He’s been out since suffering a knee sprain against the Lions in a Week 4 Bears’ victory at Soldier Field.

Montgomery had rushed for 309 yards (4.5 per carry average) and three touchdowns to that point in his best start to a season with the team up to that point. Nagy said the team will see where the running back is physically over the next few days to see if he might be ready to

“He’s worked really hard to get to this point. It probably feels like forever to him and I know it feels that way for us, too. He was having such a great year. So now we’ll see where it goes,” said Nagy of Montgomery. “It’s good timing if we are able to get him back and get him going because, also too, he’s grown into such a tremendous leader for that offense.

“Sometimes when you’re not around as much, you miss that. Now to get him back in those huddles is great.”