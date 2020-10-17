As he learns about the NFL in his rookie year, Cole Kmet gets advice from two veterans

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 20: Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) in action during a game between the Chicago Bears and the New York Giants on September 20, 2020 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – A few weeks back, he was talking about how to stay patient when it comes to opportunities to make plays in the NFL. After all, he’s sitting behind a couple of veterans at the tight end position, which will make that all the more important over the next few months.

That’s still the case for Cole Kmet, but perhaps the amount of passes coming his way have been a bit less than he might have hoped.

He’s only been targeted three times by Bears’ quarterbacks in the first five games of the season, with his only catch coming against the Giants from Mitchell Trubisky in Week 2. It’s quite a change for the tight end who was a major target for Notre Dame in his final year in South Bend.

“Obviously as a competitor you want to be out there you want to play, and you want to be making plays and what not,” said Kmet of his slow production early in his Bears’ career.

He’s certainly seeing the field, but his priority at the moment remains blocking with veterans Jimmy Graham and Demetrius Harris sitting ahead of him on the depth chart. But it’s still a challenge for Kmet, who’d like to have more chances to make impact plays with his hands, just like he did with the Irish.

As he goes through this part of his career, Kmet has reached out to a pair of veterans on offense: Graham and quarterback Nick Foles. The tight end said that he met with both after Friday’s practice ahead of the Bears’ game with the Panthers on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte.

“Nick was asking how I was doing and how the rookie season was going,” said Kmet of the meeting. “Obviously, I was honest with him in terms of how you start; obviously you go from college and being the guy to now you’re more in a learning position.

“They’re two guys who have been really great to me and I’ve learned from a lot. Obviously they dealt through their own experiences and stuff. So those are two guys that I know I can lean on in terms of learning and going through this process.”

They would certainly know, and could help pass on the knowledge to a player learning the downs along with the ups of playing in the NFL.