CHICAGO – Over the course of the last four decades, the Bears have had some pretty rough and weird weeks.

But it’s safe to say that the one they just went through was as bizarre as it gets.

First was quarterback Justin Fields saying that coaching could be a reason for his robotic play during his news conference on Wednesday. The comments created a stir and the signal caller clarified his comments in another impromptu media gathering in the locker room a few hours later.

Later that day, defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned abruptly after being out for a week with what was described as a personal issue. He would later release a statement saying it was health-related, but not a single word of encouragement or wishing of good luck came from the coaches or staff.

General manager Ryan Poles was then in front of the microphone on Thursday trying to present a calm front despite those controversies and the team’s unimpressive 0-2 start.

Oh, and the Bears are getting ready to faced the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs in their first visit to Kansas City in eight years.

Larry Hawley covered these storylines in this edition of “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now, which you can watch in the video above.