ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Newly seated and returning board members were briefed on potential developments on the horizon at the Arlington Heights Committee-of-the-Whole meeting Monday, including the possible overhaul of the Arlington Heights racetrack site by the Chicago Bears.

In February, the Bears officially purchased the 326-acre property for just under $200 million. Monday night, Arlington Heights’ planning and community development departments shared a comprehensive report detailing research and studies done to lay a foundation for the magnitude of the project, and what the village may have to do.

On top of the presentation from planning and community development, Arlington Heights’ police and fire departments also presented reports on how activity generated by the development could impact the operational capabilities of their departments.

To help accommodate for such concerns, both police and fire officials said they have traveled to AT&T Stadium and SoFi Stadium to learn how their counterparts in Arlington, Texas and Inglewood, California handle large scale events.

Details on the development update can be read in full below: