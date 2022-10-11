ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — City leaders in Arlington Heights are taking another step in its potential deal with the Chicago Bears.

Both the Bears and the city have several more steps to take before a new stadium becomes a reality for the village.

On Monday night, the two sides met to take a look at a predevelopment agreement. It really is a road map for how the team and the suburb will work together moving forward.

Earlier this month, the city rejected a petition to ban public financing for a new Bears stadium. The team said it would not need public money for the stadium itself, but would need it for the infrastructure for developing the area around the stadium which is set to include housing, offices, retail, bars and restaurants.

The Bears could close on the deal late this year or early next year.