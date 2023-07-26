LAKE FOREST, Ill. — There is another municipality in the Chicagoland area that’s hoping to catch the Bears’ attention in their search for a place to build a new stadium.

This time, it’s a village in the south suburbs.

Late last week, Richton Park president Rick Reinbold sent a letter to Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren to make his pitch to the city to be the home of a new stadium for the NFL franchise.

The village becomes the latest to show their interest after the Bears announced in June that Arlington Park, which the team officially purchased in February, was not their “singular focus” when it came to a new stadium.

In the letter, Reinbold pitched a few advantages that Richton Park could offer, including being 30 minutes southwest of The Loop along with easy access to I-57, I-80, I-94, I-294, and I-355. The village is also connected to downtown and other parts of the area through the Metra Electric railroad.

Reinbold also pointed out that the village has more than 1,000 acres of undeveloped land that could be used for the construction of a new stadium.

“Richton Park sits in the middle of an affluent, middle-and-upper-middle class swath of the south and southwest suburbs. Richton Park, and neighboring communities Frankfort, Matteson, and Olympia Fields have a combined median household income of $98,000 annually, well about the region’s $81,000 figure,” said Reinbold in the letter. “That leads to Richton Park being at the center of a prosperous trade area as well. Richton Park and its neighbors form a core retail trade area that generated more than $1.8 billion in retail sales in 2022.”

The list of municipalities looking to be the home of the Bears has grown since they announced that they’d be willing to look outside of Arlington Park to possibly build a new stadium.