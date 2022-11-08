CHICAGO – How often have Bears fans been able to spend 48 hours after a game gushing about the accomplishments of their quarterback?

Over the last few generations, not all that often.

But this week is an exception after the Bears’ signal caller came up with a performance to remember over the course of four quarters against the Dolphins at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Thanks to his athletic ability and a game plan tailored to his strengths, Justin Fields enjoyed arguably his best game as a professional quarterback on Sunday.

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

A record amount of quarterback rushing yards

Fields rushed for 178 yards on 15 carries, gaining 11.9 yards per attempt in a 35-32 loss to Miami.

It’s National Football League record for rushing yards for a quarterback in a regular season game, breaking Michael Vick’s record of 173 that he set as a member of the Falcons against the Vikings on December 1, 2002.

Fields’ previous high in rushing came against the 49ers on Halloween Day 2021, when he had 103 yards in a loss at Soldier Field.

He just missed out on the overall record for rushing yardage by a quarterback, which is held by Colin Kaepernick. As a member of the 49ers, he rushed for 181 yards against the Packers in an NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Packers on January 12, 2013.

For the Bears, Fields broke the single-game quarterback rushing record that was previously held by Bobby Douglass, who rushed for 127 yards against the Raiders in Oakland on December 17, 1972.

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

A record scoring run

Along with the franchise and NFL record for yardage in a single game, Fields also had the longest run in Bears’ history by a quarterback on Sunday.

On their first possession of the second half, he weaved his way through the Dolphins’ defense for a 61-yard touchdown that got the Bears back in the game.

Fields broke the record that was held by Vince Evans, who had a 58-yard rush against the Oilers on November 16, 1980 at Soldier Field. The longest scoring run before that was by Douglass, who went 57 yards for a score against the Browns in Cleveland on October 15, 1972.

In nine games this year, Fields has 602 yards rushing with a 6.6 per carry average with four touchdowns.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Justin had success in the air, too

During the contest against Miami, Fields completed 17-of-28 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns. Those numbers could have been higher if not for a few questionable no-calls on pass interferences, especially late.

Still, Fields is the first quarterback since at least 1950 to rush for at least 150 yards and throw for three touchdowns in a game, per NFL Research. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, the only other player with two touchdown tosses and at least 150 yards rushing was Walter Payton, who pulled it off in a game against the Saints in New Orleans on September 18, 1983.