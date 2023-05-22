SOUTH BEND — For a second time this offseason, a current member of the Chicago Bears has returned to school to finish what he started.

A few weeks after quarterback Justin Fields went back to Ohio State to get his bachelor’s degree, tight end Cole Kmet did the same on Sunday.

The Lake Barrington native traveled to South Bend to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in political science on Sunday from the University of Notre Dame. He took part in the ceremony at Notre Dame Stadium, where Kmet established himself as one of the best tight ends in the country from 2017 through 2019.

He was also a member of Notre Dame’s baseball team in 2018 and 2019.

The former St. Viator High School standout would declare for the NFL Draft after his junior year with the Fighting Irish, and the Bears selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

“No longer a dropout,” said Kmet on his Instagram post on Sunday.

Kmet was able to graduate alongside his brother, Casey, who is an infielder for the Notre Dame baseball team.

Just like he did with Fields, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in consumer and family financial services from Ohio State, Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren made the trip to South Bend as a gesture of support for Kmet.

The tight end is preparing for his fourth season with the Bears as he looks to help the offense take another major step in the 2023 season. In 50 NFL games, Kmet has 138 catches from 1,399 yards and nine touchdowns.

In 2022, he had 50 catches for 544 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 games.