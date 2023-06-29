AURORA, Ill. — You can add another city in the Chicago area to the list of those who want the chance to be the new home of the Bears.

This week, Aurora revealed that they’ve reached out to the NFL team to pitch the city as a place to build their new stadium.

This comes a few weeks after the Bears revealed that the Arlington Park site, which they closed on in February and have begun demolition on this summer, is no longer their “singular focus” for a new home field.

Per a city spokesperson, Aurora sent a two-page letter to the team’s president and CEO Kevin Warren on behalf of Mayor Richard Irvin that included an invitation to visit the city.

Here is an excerpt of the letter that was sent to the Bears and provided by the City of Aurora.

“Aurora, the City of Lights, the second largest city in Illinois, is built on the unshakable foundation of its storied past. The opportunity to partner with the historic Chicago Bears as you search for the perfect new home is one we are eager to take on . . . . . . turning a vision into reality is not always easy. It requires the right resources to make dreams come true. Aurora offers unparalleled key resources to take a vision and make dreams come true. Our professional team of government and development professionals has a proven track record of getting big things done. Recent high-profile examples include: Our nationally-recognized $360M development with PENN Entertainment relocates Hollywood Casino Aurora to a new site that will allow it to thrive and grow.

Our redeveloped Fox Valley Mall that is being reimagined into a new mixed-use center.

The newest Del Webb Retirement Community in our far southern section of the City.

A variety of new downtown reinvestments that will add 500 new residential units and 10,000 SF of new retail space to our exceptional riverfront location. Sitting in the cradle of the Fox Valley, Aurora is easily accessed by plane, car, and train. Located just miles from O’Hare and Midway Airports and our recently expanded Aurora Municipal Airport, Aurora easily satisfies any organizational supply chain requirements and visitor air transport needs. Easy access to all parts of our great city from four major interchanges off Interstate 88 makes getting to Aurora by car a breeze. Our two major stops along the BSNF Metra train line, the busiest line in the greater Chicagoland area, provide convenient rail access. . . . Welcoming a historic organization such as the Chicago Bears would enhance our bold vision for Aurora and will provide the Chicago Bears with a new home to begin the next phase of your storied history. We invite you to visit our great city to explore the exciting opportunity Aurora can bring to the world-famous Chicago Bears.”

Per a spokesperson for Aurora, the Bears responded “quickly and positively.

With Aurora throwing their name into the mix, there are now four total cities that have an interest in the Bears building a new stadium within their borders. Arlington Heights, the location of Arlington Park, naturally is the first, and since the team said that property isn’t their “singular focus,” Naperville and Waukegan have expressed interest in hosting the team.

Currently, the Bears have a lease at Soldier Field and have called Chicago home since they moved from Decatur in 1921.

Aurora is the second-largest city in the State of Illinois, boasting a population of 180,542 people. Parts of the city are located in DuPage, Kane, Kendall, and Will Counties as well.