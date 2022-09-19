CHICAGO – In your heart, you wanted to believe that this was going to be something different in 2022.

Maybe it’s a new coaching staff or the win over the 49ers in a minor upset in Week 1, but there was the belief that the Bears might be able to find their way to knock off a foe that’s given them fits for the better part of a few decades.

In the end, it was more of the same.

Once again, the Bears’ performance wasn’t enough to hold down Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in what turned out to be another double-digit win for the hosts as Lambeau Field.

The Bears got the lead in the first quarter before the game got away in the second when the Green Bay quarterback does what he’s been doing to his NFC North opponent for over a decade. Despite a late rally – and a rush by Justin Fields that came so close to a touchdown – the Bears once again lost at Lambeau Field 27-20.

We recapped all of the big storylines from the contest in “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now on Monday afternoon. We heard from the team, started “Going Through The Emotions” of the the difficult loss while also looking at some thing that people are talking about on social media.

That includes a postgame quote by Fields that’s been discussed a lot on social media Monday morning.

