Andy Dalton will start at QB for the Bears on Sunday against the Cardinals

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 25: Andy Dalton #14 of the Chicago Bears warms up against the Detroit Lions before the game at Ford Field on November 25, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – They didn’t quite rule him out for the game, but it doesn’t look like Justin Fields is going to be ready for a second-straight week as he deals with cracked ribs.

That means that the initial Bears’ starting quarterback for the 2021 season will get his second-consecutive start.

With Fields doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals at Soldier Field, Andy Dalton will make the start at quarterback with Nick Foles serving as the backup. This would indicate that the rookie quarterback will likely be inactive for the contest.

Dalton made the start on Thanksgiving Day for the Bears against the Lions after Fields was injured in the second half of the Week 11 loss to the Ravens. Dalton was 24-of-39 for 317 yards and a touchdown along with an interception in a 16-14 win in Detroit, which was his first as a starter.

The veteran quarterback started in a Week 1 loss to the Rams then was injured in the first half of a victory over the Bengals the next week. In four games, Dalton has completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 788 yards with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions.

He most likely won’t have Allen Robinson again as the receiver is doubtful as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury suffered in the Monday night loss to the Steelers in Week 9. Fellow receiver Marquise Goodwin was ruled out along with running back Damien Williams.

Defensive ends Akiem Hicks and Mario Edwards Jr were already ruled out, but Roquan Smith returned to practice on Friday after missing the first two days with a hamstring injury. After looking doubtful for the game most of the week, the middle linebacker is now questionable for Sunday.