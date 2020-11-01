Allen Robinson will play for the Bears after passing concussion protocol

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 08: Chicago Bears Wide Receiver Allen Robinson (12) battles with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cornerback Carlton Davis (24) in game action during a NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 8th, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – When the injury report came out on Friday, it looked like the Bears would have to do without their best receiver for their eighth game of the 2020 season.

Allen Robinson went into the concussion protocol the entire week and never returned to practice, which led to him being listed a doubtful for the game against the Saints on Sunday.

Matt Nagy said the team could only wait to see if the receiver could pass concussion protocol in time, and indeed that happened.

Allen Robinson has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play tomorrow vs. the Saints. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 31, 2020

Robinson cleared the protocol and is now expected to play against New Orleans as he was completely taken off the injury report.

It’s a welcome sight for the Bears who are need of all the help they can get as they look to get their offense going after a terrible Monday night against the Rams in which they scored just ten points. If the Bears are going to try to find a way to improve their offense, they’ll need their No. 1 receiver.

In his third year with the team, Robinson has 54 catches and 544 yards, each which leads the team, along with two touchdowns. He had four catches for 70 yards in the 24-10 loss to Los Angeles on Monday night.