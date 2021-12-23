Akiem Hicks placed on the COVID-19 reserve list; Justin Fields held out of Bears’ practice Thursday

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 20: Akiem Hicks #96 of the Chicago Bears sacks Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Soldier Field on December 20, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – Just when it looked like the defense was about to get some help after being hit hard by COVID-19 cases last week, another major player was placed on the reserve on Thursday afternoon.

We have placed Akiem Hicks on the reserve/COVID-19 list.https://t.co/IaUYLrbAMs — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 23, 2021

Defensive end Akiem Hicks was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list as the team continues work ahead of their game against the Seahawks on Sunday in Seattle. He just returned to the Bears’ lineup on Monday night after missing four games due to an ankle injury.

It’s a tough blow for Hicks as he enjoyed his best game of the season to date as he registered a pair of sacks with three quarterback hits in a 17-9 loss. In the final year of his contract with the Bears, the defensive end could be entering his final days in Chicago in what’s been a successful six-year run.

This came after the Bears have got five players back on defense from COVID-19 protocol: Safety Eddie Jackson, cornerback Artie Burns, cornerback Duke Shelley, defensive end Mario Edwards Jr, and linebacker Sam Kamara.

Quarterback Andy Dalton and tackle Larry Borom have returned from the protocol on offense while tight end Jesper Horsted was placed on the list Tuesday.

Another concern for Matt Nagy this week is the ankle injury for quarterback Justin Fields, who missed Thursday’s practice after being listed as limited for the team’s walk-through workout on Wednesday.

The quarterback said he first felt the injury in the second quarter of Monday night’s loss to the Vikings but played through it, with the ankle feeling worse in the 24 hours after the game.

“Right now I’m expecting to play, but it’s really day-by-day,” said Fields when asked if he was concerned about missing the game against the Seahawks on Sunday.