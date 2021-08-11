Ahead of the Bears’ preseason opener, the team releases their first unofficial depth chart

LAKE FOREST – There is a lot that can happen over the next month that could certainly change the thinking of Matt Nagy and his staff when it comes to where his players fall on the depth chart.

As history has shown, injuries can also dictate that as well.

But as the Bears approach their first preseason game Saturday against the Dolphins at Soldier Field, the head coach has released his first unofficial depth chart of the 2021 season.

As one might expect after the narrative coming out of the building since March, Andy Dalton is the No. 1 quarterback with rookie Justin Fields the second-stringer while Nick Foles is third.

Marquise Goodwin, who signed with the team in free agency, is listed as one of the three starters at wide receiver alongside incumbent starters Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney. Cole Kmet is listed as the top tight end with Jimmy Graham and free agent Jesse James third string at the moment.

The offensive line is a major focus this offseason considering the inconsistency during the 2020 season along with having to replace both starting tackles. At the moment, veteran Elijah Wilkinson is listed as the starter on the outside on the left side with second-year player Lachavious Simmons starting at the moment at right tackle.

Second round pick Teven Jenkins, who is expected to be the long-term starter at tackle, has been out most of training camp due to back issues.

James Daniels (right) and Cody Whitehair (left) are listed as the starting guards with Sam Mustipher being listed as the top center.

Second year cornerback Kindle Vildor is listed as the starting cornerback opposite starter Jaylon Johnson as the team looks to replace two-time Pro Bowler Kyle Fuller. Desmond Trufant along with Artie Burns are listed as the backups at cornerback.