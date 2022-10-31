LAKE FOREST – If there is one thing that you can say about Ryan Poles is that he’s shown no fear in doing what he has to do to reshape the Bears’ roster.

The moves made over the last week have proven that as the general manager has traded his best two defensive players in order to acquire draft capital this spring.

On Wednesday, the Bears’ deal with the Eagles involving Robert Quinn got them a fourth round pick in the 2023 draft. The trade that sent linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens gives Poles a second rounder and a fourth rounder for this spring’s selections.

So how many picks do the Bears have in the 2023 NFL Draft after what’s gone down the last two days?

Right now the number sits at nine, with the team having a selection in every round except the sixth. That pick was dealt to the Dolphins by former general manager Ryan Pace in October of 2021 in order to acquire wide receiver and Pro Bowl kick returner Jakeem Grant.

Here are the number of picks the Bears will have in each round.

1st Round – 1

2nd round – 2 (Bears Own & Ravens)

3rd Round – 1

4th Round – 2 (Bears Own & Eagles)

5th Round – 2 (Bears Own & Ravens)

7th Round – 1

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27th through 29th and will be a critical stretch for Poles as he continues to rebuild the Bears’ roster. In order to shed payroll, a number of contributors during the Ryan Pace/Matt Nagy era were either released or traded, including Khalil Mack, Quinn, and Smith.

At least Mack was in the offseason as now the Bears have to move forward without two key defenders for their final nine games of the 2022 season.