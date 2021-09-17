After not practicing the last two days, Eddie Goldman is doubtful for the Bears second game vs Bengals

LAKE FOREST – One of the players that the team and fans were excited to see return in 2021 couldn’t do so in Week 1 due to a knee injury.

Now a week later, despite encouragement early in the week, it looks like Eddie Goldman could be on the sidelines again come Sunday.

After practicing on Thursday, knee issues kept the nose tackle out of practice on Thursday and Friday, leaving him doubtful for the Bears’ Week 2 game against the Bengals. Head coach Matt Nagy said there was no setback with Goldman after Wednesday’s practice but believes his chances are “slim” to go on Sunday

Goldman, who opted-out of 2020 season due to COVID-19, still hasn’t played since the Bears second-to-last game of the 2019 season.

The Bears’ left tackle position still is in a bit of flux as well with Larry Borom ruled out with an ankle injury that kept him out of all three practices this week. Jason Peters, who suffered a quad injury in the first half against the Rams Sunday, was limited all three days and is listed as questionable for the game.

Still, Nagy seemed optimistic that the 39-year old tackle will have a shot to go on Sunday.

“You’ve just got to trust in our trainers, trust in ‘JP’ with where he’s at. I thought he had a good week of practice,” said Nagy of Peters. “I think it’s more of just a trust thing and making sure that he feels good all week long and then when we get out there; it was unfortunate what happened last week but, at the same time, he knows how to treat his body, so we feel OK there.”

If he can’t play, Elijah Wilkinson will be the starting left tackle after he took over for Borom in the second half last week against Los Angeles. This continues the team’s instability at the position that has been a question mark since the release of Charles Leno Jr. in the offseason.

Second round pick Teven Jenkins won’t be available for a while after undergoing back surgery before he could even get his season going.

“It’s a part of football. Some people are losing guys for the whole season and you see other teams that have that. But I think right now with where Jason’s at, with Jason Peters, he’s a guy that we lost him for a little bit of that game last week but I think he’s had a good week, and we feel good there” said Nagy of the left tackle injuries. “We’ve just got to continue with that depth. Elijah is ready to go and that’s just a part of it, and having depth.

“That’s one of the deals coming into this thing is that we have good depth there. When you have injuries go down, you have to be able protect yourself, and I think we’ve done that.”