After a forgettable Browns’ game, the Bears turn it around to go over .500

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 10: Damien Williams #8 of the Chicago Bears celebrates a touchdown during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – Remember “Club Dub”? If you’re a Bears fan you’d probably like to.

It was the creation by Matt Nagy that caught on during the 2018 season when the Bears would celebrate a victory with flashing lights and dances. While the team still celebrated, it wasn’t quite what it was the last two seasons when the team’s play on the field slipped following the 2018 NFC North Division title year.

But it was back on Sunday when the Bears beat the Raiders, and the music could be heard in the background of Damien Williams’ news conference

“Man, my blood’s still going. I feel like I did more in the locker room just now than I did on the field with all of the dancing we was doing,” said the running back. “It was a great team victory, so we felt great about this win.”

They should because it’s the best of the season for the team in what was a roller coaster first four games of the season. The 20-9 win puts them over .500 for the first time this season and is a completely different feeling from the disaster in Cleveland two weeks ago.

For the next week, the Bears were heavily criticized and even ridiculed for their 47 yard output in the 26-6 defeat. The offensive line felt the heat too since there were nine sacks allowed to Cleveland in that defeat.

Cody Whitehair, one of the veterans on that line, said this week that the team took that to heart afterwards, and vowed a change.

“It comes back to the team taking what we did collectively as a team against the Browns and being like we don’t want this to be who were are,” said Whitehair.

Indeed the Bears have shown that attitude over the last two weeks, especially on offense where changes have produced success. The offensive line has helped to provide that change with better protection for quarterback Justin Fields along with improved run blocking.

The Bears rushed for 188 yards (4.8 per carry) while allowing just one sack against the Lions in a victory then followed it up with another good showing against Las Vegas. Even without David Montgomery, who is on IR with a knee injury, the Bears still got 143 yards on the ground (3.9 per carry) while allowing just two sacks.

It wasn’t a perfect offensive performance, but the group did what was needed to get the job done, unlike their showing two weeks earlier. Whitehair credits that to commitments made to improve by those on offense and then following through with them.

“I think that we knew what we put against the Browns was not us, and we didn’t want to go down that slope,” said Whitehair. “I think it just was everybody collectively getting involved and saying let’s turn this thing around, and you could just tell the mentality changed throughout the team in practice, meetings, and then everything’s translated over to the games.

“I like where we’re at right now and we’ve just got to keep it moving forward.”

So that “Club Dub” will be as common as it was three years ago.