LAKE FOREST, Ill. — There was one player that general manager Ryan Poles wanted to compliment during his training camp opening news conference this week.

It makes sense that it’s someone who is at the position he used to play.

“The offseason, he busted his butt,” said Poles of rookie offensive tackle Darnell Wright. “He lost weight, he lost body fat, he absolutely crushed the conditioning test, like didn’t break a sweat.”

On Friday, the first round pick shed a little bit of light as to why he came into camp in incredible shape – and it happened by accident.

“I was looking at the wide receivers running portion of the workout. So I was doing thiers,” said Wright when told about Poles’ comments, who said he dropped around 16 pounds in training. “So then I came back and, obviously, we have different stuff.”

So what would change about a receiver’s conditioning drills compared to that of an offensive lineman?

“More distance and lower time, basically,” said Wright in response.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing for the tackle who will be expected to join the starting lineup immediately in 2023. Wright hopes to help solidify an offensive line that has a little more stability after a year of the opposite in 2022.

The tackle was a first-team All-SEC at Tennessee last season, playing well against the strong competition the conference brings every year. Hence Poles decided to use his first opening round pick in his time in Chicago on Wright with the intention that he’ll start this fall.

Already, he can feel some benefits on the offensive line of the more intense receiver running training.

“It definitely feels better. It’s a little bit of an adjustment as far as translating power still, so I feel like I’m more powerful because I didn’t lose any muscle mass,” said Wright. “You definitely feel a step quicker.”

Nothing like a minor mistake paying off in a major way for a Bears rookie.