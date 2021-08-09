A thankful Jimbo Covert is enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio. – It’s the sixth time this has happened for one of the most celebrated teams in the history of Chicago sports.

Mike Ditka was the first from the 1985 Bears to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he was still coaching the team in 1988. The last to make it in was Super Bowl XX MVP Richard Dent, who got his call in 2011.

Ten years later on Saturday, the latest member of that championship made it into the Hall of Fame, and it’s just the second to come from the offense.

Officially a Hall of Famer.



Offensive tackle Jimbo Covert made a big impact on that team and the Bears’ franchise during his time with the franchise between 1983-1990. He was a Pro Bowler and first team All-Pro in that 1985 season along with 1986, helping to fuel the offense that brought the Bears their last Super Bowl title.

It had to wait a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the 2020 Centennial Class member got his chance to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Former teammate Matt Suhey was the one who got to introduce Covert at the ceremony on Saturday night, and the former tackle had many thank yous to begin his speech.

He saluted his family, including his wife Penny Bears owner Virginia Halas McCaskey, who was in attendance, along with Ditka. But eventually, he had one of the stories of the evening concerning the greatest Bears’ player in history.

Covert discussed the fact that Walter Payton, who was enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 1993, had his own room when the team was on the road. He was in a double with Suhey, who was his roommate most of his career, but on occasion, Payton would stop by.

“His room was always next to ours and when it was a big game, every once in a while that door would fly open and he would run in there and jump right on top of me,” said Cover. “He’d lean down – you know he had that voice like Michael Jackson you know – and he said ‘Good morning, sunshine. Time to kick some a–.’

“He was the best, I wish he was here with us tonight.”