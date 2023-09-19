This is the Pro Football Hall of Fame building, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CANTON, OH — One former member of the Bears already knows he’ll be up for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024.

Now a collection of players that used to play in Chicago are just starting their process for enshrinement next August, with a few joining the list for the first time.

The Hall of Fame announced the list of 173 modern-era nominees for the Class of 2024 on Tuesday morning. This comes a little under a month since former defensive tackle Steve McMichael was named a Seniors Committee finalist and will be up for a vote to get in Super Bowl week.

This massive list will eventually be trimmed to 25 semifinalists in November and then a group of 19 will meet to decide the Class of 2024 before Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

A few former Bears are on the ballot for the first time since they last played in the NFL in 2018.

Wide receiver Brandon Marshall – 2012-2014

Defensive end Julius Peppers – 2010-2013

Offensive lineman Josh Sitton – 2016-2017

A number of other players who spent time with the Bears are also among the 173 modern-era nominees including kick & punt returner Devin Hester. He’s been a finalist for induction the last two years but didn’t make the final cut.

A few longtime members of the Bears have also made the cut as modern-era nominees.

Linebacker Lance Briggs – 2003-2014 – 2005 first team All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler

Cornerback Charles Tillman – 2003-2014 – 2012 first team All-Pro, two-time Pro Bowler

Punter Brad Maynard – 2001-2010 – 2004 second team All-Pro

Here are other players who spent time with the Bears that are among the Class of 2024 nominees.

Quarterback Doug Flutie – 1986-1987

Running back Thomas Jones – 2004-2006

Running back/kick returner Glyn Milburn – 1998-2001

Wide Receiver Muhsin Muhammad – 2005-2007

Guard Ruben Brown – 2004-2007

Defensive end Jared Allen – 2014-2015

Defensive tackle Ted Washington – 2001-2002

Linebacker Brendon Ayanbadejo – 2000, 2005-2007