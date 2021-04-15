A majority of Bears’ players won’t take part in in-person voluntary workouts this spring

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 02: Khalil Mack #52 of the Chicago Bears warms up during training camp at Halas Hall on September 02, 2020 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – A year ago, the pandemic forced all of the offseason work for teams in the NFL to be done virtually. While there is a chance for some teams to hold in-person activities this spring, a number of players have already decided not to do so as COVID-19 remains

You can count a number of Bears’ players in that group after Thursday.

A statement from the Chicago Bears players: pic.twitter.com/AQNAqQwsQ2 — NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 15, 2021

On Thursday, Bears players released a statement in which a majority of the players said they will not participate in in-person voluntary workouts during the spring.

The Bears’ players were the fourth group in the NFL on Thursday to announce their intention not to take part in workouts at their facility during voluntary practices. Players on the Browns, Giants, and Raiders also expressed their concern about taking the field in-person this spring.

The 2021 NFL offseason will take place in three parts, the first beginning April 19th and running through May 14th. There can be up to two hours of team-directed activity but all meetings much be virtual. The second phase goes from May 17-21 and also had virtual meetings, with players allowed to be in the facility for up to four hours along with 90 minutes of fieldwork per day.

From May 24 through Jun 18th will be four weeks like in the past and teams can conduct up to ten OTA practices while holding a veteran mini-camp. Meetings can be held in-person during this period.