CHICAGO — After earning some fame from his Bears-themed bachelor party in 2022, a Chicago-area resident repeated the theme on his wedding day.

Lincoln Park resident Jake Mazanke was married on Saturday, and like he famously did last November, donned a Mike Ditka outfit for part of the reception.

(Courtesy: Jake Manzake)

He along, with his groomsmen, took some time to put on the sweaters with “Bears” across the chest while also wearing sunglasses. Both were signatures of Ditka’s gameday outfit when he was head coach of the Bears from 1982-1992, including the Super Bowl XX win over the Patriots in January 1986.

Their time in the Ditka gear included the groomsmen taking part in a choreographed dance to “Bear Down, Chicago Bears.” It came just a day before the team opened up their 2023 season against the Packers at Soldier Field, which didn’t go as well as the dance as the team lost to the Packers 38-20.

(Courtesy: Jake Mazanke)

This comes after Mazanke wore the Ditka outfit during his bachelor party in Atlanta in November 2022. The group decided to attend the Bears’ game against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the attire and the group was found in the stadium by Fox Sports and put on the broadcast.

It gained national fame in the days after, and we spoke to Mazanke about this unique bachelor party on WGN News Now.

(Courtesy: Jake Mazanke)

Of course, Manzake didn’t wear the Ditka during the actual ceremony as he married Catie Coghlan on Saturday.