GRIFFITH, Ind. — There is another effort to aid “Mongo” as he continues to battle ALS, and this one comes from those who rooted him on while he wore the orange and blue for the Bears.

It’s something very personal for Brandon Hiatt, a fan of Steve McMichael and a podcast host who has been doing what he can to help the former defensive tackle who is a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist.

“I was like, ‘I wanna help this guy out, let’s do something,'” said the resident of Northwest Indiana, who is helping to organize an event Friday to raise money for the McMichael family as part of an effort that’s been going on the last year.

This fundraiser takes place on Friday, September 8 at Bridges Scoreboard at 121 North Griffith Blvd. in Griffith, Indiana, with the event slated to begin at 6 p.m. with tickets costing $50. All proceeds will go to the McMichael family as he continues to fight ALS.

It’s an event that continues what has been a partnership between Hiatt’s Chicago Sports Podcast and Misty McMichael, who have teamed up for a Monday podcast over the past few months in an effort to help Steve.

Hiatt felt inspired to help out the McMichael family after his own mother dealt with cancer, which she succumbed to in 2009.

“I’ve always had a heart for helping people out, even before that, but even more so when she passed,” said Hiatt. “I told myself that if I ever had a way to help out, especially with the platform that I have now, I would use that to help out.”

A host of former teammates of McMichael, including Jim McMahon and Jim Covert, along with other sports personalities appeared in person or via phone to talk about the former defensive tackle. Bridges Scoreboard has hosted the podcast with many others helping the operation, including fellow Chicago Sports Podcasts hosts along with Eric Mehlberger.

Donny of the band “Loop Rockers” gave audio help for the podcast while many others have given help for the fundraiser itself, including the McCaskey family.

“I think it just speaks volumes of ‘Team Mongo,’ and not just at that level, but from a fan perspective, and what ‘Mongo’ means to them,” said Hiatt of the support the podcast has received. “He was a warrior. He laid it all on the line, he did everything from whistle to whistle, he didn’t care what happened, he wanted to win, and win at every cost.

“Now we’re able to help him and fight for him.”

Larry Hawley has more on this story from WGN News Now in the video above.