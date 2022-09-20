CANTON, OH – One of the biggest achievements for any player in the National Football League is to one day get a gold jacket on a stage in Canton, Ohio.

That’s symbolic of an induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, reserved for the best of the best in the history of the game. A few former members of the Bears took a step closer to that happening on Tuesday morning.

The Hall of Fame announced its list of 129 modern-era nominees for induction as part of the Class of 2023, and there are a few players who on it that spent time in Chicago with the Bears.

There are four who spent the majority of their career with the orange and blue.

Devin Hester – WR/KR – 2006-2013

The NFL’s all-time leader in overall return touchdowns was a finalist for the Class of 2022. The 3-time NFL All-Pro first team selection and four-time pro bowler is arguably the greatest returner in the history of the game and returned the opening kickoff of Super Bowl XLI for a touchdown against the Colts.

Olin Kreutz – Center – 1998-2010

An anchor on the team’s offensive line, the six-time Pro Bowl selection spend all of one season with the Bears in his career and was a NFL All-Pro first team pick in 2006. The center was also named to the NFL’s 2000 All-Decade team.

Lance Briggs – Linebacker – 2003-2014

Another one of the faces of the Lovie Smith era of the team, the linebacker was a seven-time Pro Bowler and a first team NFL All-Pro selection in 2005 as he spent his entire NFL career with the Bears. Briggs had eight seasons with over 100 tackles along with 16 career interceptions.

Charles Tillman – Cornerback – 2003-2014

Known for his famed “Peanut Punch,” he forced 44 during his career and owns the NFL records for most in a season (10) and in a game (4). Along with two Pro Bowl selections and a place on the NFL’s first team All-Pro in 2012, Tillman won the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2013.

Five other players were also selected to the nominee’s list for the Class of 2023 who spent part of their careers with the Bears.

Muhsin Muhammad – Wide Receiver – 2005-2007

Was a key part of the Bears’ offense during their NFC North championship season of 2005 then their run to an NFC title in 2006. He scored the team’s last touchdown in a Super Bowl when he caught a score from Rex Grossman in the first half against the Colts in Super Bowl XLI.

Ruben Brown – Guard – 2004-2007

Another member of the Bears’ strong seasons in 2005 and 2006, he started 28 games at guard in those seasons including every contest in the run to a Super Bowl. Brown was named to the Pro Bowl in 2006.

Dave Kreig – Quarterback – 1996

Remembered mostly for his time in Seattle, the quarterback had a one-year stop in Chicago as he started 12 games for the Bears. He was 6-6 in those contests and would retire two years later.

Jared Allen – Defensive End – 2014-2015

A two-time NFL sacks leader and four-time NFL All-Pro first team selection, the defensive end arrived in Chicago late in his career and had 5 1/2 sacks in 2014. Three games into the 2015 season, he was traded to the Carolina Panthers and helped that team to the NFC Championship.

Clyde Simmons – Defensive End – 1999-2000

Known for his contributions to a strong Eagles’ defense in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the defensive end finished his career with two seasons in Chicago. In 1999, Simmons had seven sacks under new head coach Dick Jauron.