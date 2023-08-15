HOMER GLEN, Ill. — As he continues the fight against ALS along with his quest to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a municipality in Chicagoland is rallying around “Mongo” this August.

Homer Glen showed that support to Steve McMichael and his family shortly after a stay in the hospital in early August.

The village in which the former Bears defensive tackle and his wife, Misty, reside in the southwest suburbs made known their desire to see McMichael join the greatest in the history of the game of football.

(Courtesy: Misty McMichael)

On August 9, Homer Glen’s Village Board passed a resolution “with the purpose of wholeheartedly urging the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee to bestow the well-deserved honor of inclusion in the Class of 2024 upon Steve “Mongo” McMichael.”

This came after he’d been hospitalized with sepsis at pneumonia in early August, returning home after a few days.

Misty McMichael was in attendance at the event and accepted a copy of the resolution from the Homer Glen Village board.

(Courtesy: Misty McMichael)

The town even had a big billboard truck with a message supporting McMichael, which they’ve had around town as the former Bears’ defensive tackle now waits to see what will happen with the Hall of Fame.

With the Bears from 1981-1993, McMichael has been selected as one of 12 semifinalists by the Seniors Committee for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024. On August 22, that committee will meet to select up to three of those in the group of 12 to be put in for full consideration to enter the hall.

All three finalists selected by the Senior’s Committee last year- Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, and Ken Riley – were included in the Class of 2023.

McMichael played 13 of his 15 NFL seasons with the Bears, finishing with 95 sacks and 13 forced fumbles. A two-time first team NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection, McMichael helped the Bears to seven-straight playoff appearances and the Super Bowl XX championship.