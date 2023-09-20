LAKE FOREST, Ill. — After two losses to start the season, the Bears got some bad news ahead of their third contest on Wednesday.

That’s because one of their offensive linemen is going to be out for at least the next month.

During his news conference at Halas Hall, head coach Matt Eberflus said that starting left tackle Braxton Jones is going to IR with a neck injury.

.

He'll miss at least the next four games.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/iGUsEYPCJy — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) September 20, 2023

This means that he’ll miss at least the next four games before he’s eligible to return. Eberflus wouldn’t say if the injury was something that could keep Jones out for the season.

Third-year offensive lineman Larry Borom is the next on the depth at that position and figures to fill in for this Sunday’s game against the Chiefs at Arrowhead. Eberflus mentioned that Ja’Tyre Carter, who saw snaps at the guard position against Tampa Bay, could also see reps at the left tackle position.

First round pick Darnell Wright is the starting right tackle, but it’s not known yet if he would switch sides after the injury to Jones.

A fifth round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Southern Utah, Jones worked his way immediately up the depth chart and started all 17 games at tackle his rookie year. He was voted to the Pro Football Focus All-Rookie team for the season.