LAKE FOREST, Ill. — In what was a pretty miserable 24 hours for the Bears after a crushing loss to the Broncos Sunday, the team actually got a little good news to start their short week.

That concerned Teven Jenkins, who is inching closer to a return to the lineup.

At least the Bears got good news on guard Teven Jenkins, who has been designated to return from IR after going on before the season.

.

His 21-day window to return opens.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/xsQxKqbZsh — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) October 2, 2023

The guard has been designated to return from injured reserve for the Bears ahead of their Thursday night game against the Commanders at FedEx Field on Thursday.

Jenkins, who is slated at left guard, suffered a leg injury late in training camp and was put on IR before the season opener against the Packers. Since then, Cody Whitehair has been moved to left guard with Lucas Patrick taking the center spot for the first four games.

A second round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Jenkins has had an interesting tenure with the Bears across two different regimes. In his rookie year, he played in six games and started two as a tackle, which was his position in college.

During training camp in 2022, there was talk that Jenkins could be traded, but he remained on the roster and found a home at guard. He’d start 11 games at the new position, emerging as one of the team’s most consistent lineman, and was moved to let guard this offseason after the team signed Nate Davis.