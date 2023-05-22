NEW YORK — For the next two years, Bears’ fans will have to go into the city of an NFC North rival for the NFL Draft.

That will be particularly hard a little under two years from now.

On Monday, the NFL announced that the 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin in April of that year. The event will take place in and around the home of the Packers, Lambeau Field, and the “Titletown” campus.

It will be the first time the event will be held in the State of Wisconsin since 1939 when Milwaukee served as the host. for the 1940 NFL Draft. The 22 rounds of selections were made at the Schroeder Hotel (Now Hilton Milwaukee City Center) on December 9, 1939.

This comes after Detroit will serve as the host for the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25-27 of next year.

“The draft has become our biggest offseason event hosted in different cities and spectacular locations across the country, and we are excited to work with the Packers and Discover Green Bay to bring the 2025 NFL Draft to Green Bay and iconic Lambeau field,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement. “With the help of numerous local partners on the ground, our prospects and fans will be treated to an incredible week-long experience that shows off the city of Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin.”

Green Bay becomes the ninth city to host the NFL Draft since the league began to rotate it starting in 2015.

2015-2016 – Chicago

2017 – Philadelphia

2018 – Arlington, TX

2019 – Nashville

2020 – Virtual (Scheduled for Las Vegas before COVID-19 pandemic)

2021 – Cleveland

2022 – Las Vegas

2023 – Kansas City

2024 – Detroit

2025 – Green Bay