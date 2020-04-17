Bears release tight end Trey Burton

SANTA CLARA, CA – DECEMBER 23: Trey Burton #80 of the Chicago Bears in action during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Santa Clara, CA. The Bears defeated the 49ers 14-9. (Photo by Rob Leiter/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – When the Bears signed him back in the offseason of 2018, he was coming off the greatest highlight of his career so far and hoped to contribute to a new era of the team under Matt Nagy.

In the second quarter of Super Bowl LII against the Patriots at US Bank Stadium, then Eagles tight end Trey Burton threw a touchdown pass to Nick Foles. It was known as the “Philly Special” and is the most memorable moment from Philadelphia’s win over New England for their first Super Bowl title.

It made Burton a popular offseason pickup for the Bears, who believed that he’d be a productive part of a revamped Bears’ offense.

Instead, after an injury-riddled 2019 season, Burton is on his way out of Chicago.

We have signed four players to one-year contracts – OL Jason Spriggs, K Ramiz Ahmed, OL Rashaad Coward and TE J.P. Holtz. We have released TE Trey Burton.



DETAILS. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 17, 2020

The Bears will have to pay Burton $4 million, which was fully guaranteed for the 2020 season.

Burton’s time in Chicago will be defined by injuries, which plagued him during the 2019 calendar year, starting with the team’s Wild Card game against his former team in January. He was a late scratch for that game due to a groin injury that crept up 48 hours before kickoff.

Most of his offseason was spent on the sidelines after undergoing sports hernia surgery and then lost a bulk of training camp due to a groin strain. It was only the start of a bad year for Burton, who played in just eight games before a calf injury finally shut him down for the season in November.

He finished with just 14 catches and 84 yards, and after the season underwent hip surgery. The Bears had said they expected Burton to be ready well before training camp.

It was certainly a letdown after what was a productive first season for Burton with the Bears in 2018, when his health wasn’t working against him. As a primary tight end target, which he wasn’t during his years in Philadelphia, he had career highs in catches (54), yards (569), and touchdowns (6) as the Bears won the NFC North.

That looked to be the beginning of something great for Burton and the Bears, but injuries in 2019 have led to his release in 2020.