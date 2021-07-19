Bears quarterback Justin Fields visits gunshot victim he helped inspire to stay alive

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. – Scott Morrow isn’t getting the best sleep these days, but his wildest dreams came true.

Morrow got a surprise visit from Justin Fields Monday night after the Bears quarterback heard what happened to him.

The 41-year-old music writer was shot last month in Humboldt Park following a minor traffic accident. On the way to the hospital, Morrow used the thought of not being alive to watch Fields play as motivation to stay awake and see another day.

“I thought well, I’m 41, pretty much all of Chicago has gone our whole lives without even having great prospects for a franchise quarterback, I can’t die before seeing Justin Fields take the field, man,” Morrow told Parkins and Spiegel on 670 The Score. “I don’t plan to die before he’s a Hall of Famer.”

Just met Bears rookie QB and future Hall of Famer @justnfields (as well as his lovely parents)! I can’t believe they came out to to visit a little ol’ gunshot victim. Bear effing down! 🐻⬇️ Thank you, @ChicagoBears @670TheScore @ParkinsSpiegel @shane_riordan @CEmma670 pic.twitter.com/x4QUqY73Xu — (っ◔◡◔)っ Scott Morrow, Yeti Enthusiast (@scottjmorrow) July 20, 2021

Morrow is still recovering and life likely won’t be the same, again. According to Block Club Chicago, he has been in and out of the hospital, where he had to have his spleen, a kidney and part of his pancreas removed.

But, chatting with Fields and his parents for 10 minutes went a long way in helping lift his spirits.

“I’m so flattered that they took the time.”