Bears QB Justin Fields finds benefits to playing for a defensive-minded head coach

LAKE FOREST – While a team that won just six games last year certainly has a lot of roster shuffling ahead, there is one thing set in stone for the Bears’ new football leadership.

Their quarterback is already in place.

Justin Fields will be under center for the Bears in 2022 and for many more years if things work out, and the success of general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus rides a lot on the second-year quarterback.

Naturally, Fields was one of those players whom Eberflus has already talked with since taking the job last week. Early, on, the coach has made a good impression on the franchise quarterback.

“I really just like the way he carries himself, just his demeanor,” said Fields when asked about Eberflus on Tuesday. “He’s confident when he talks. He knows what he wants to do, he has a plan set in stone. I’m just ready to lead with him and just get ready for next year.”

It will be something different for Fields, who will be playing for the first time in a while under a head coach who comes from a defensive background. Ryan Day, his head coach at Ohio State, was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Buckeyes before taking over the main job.

Matt Nagy, his first NFL head coach, was a former quarterback who was brought to the Bears to fix their offense in 2018. He wasn’t able to do so, and that led to his dismissal earlier in January.

Now Fields will be playing for Eberflus, who has been entirely focused on defense during his career that’s spanned both the college and professional ranks. He was most recently the Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator for the past four years.

The quarterback embraces this change, however, seeing it as a chance to get a better feel for what opposing defenses might throw at him.

“I’m very excited. Having a defensive head coach, I feel like there are some positives to that. Being on the offense, you kinda know what the defense is doing but you don’t what fully they’re doing. You know they’re running a certain type of coverage,” said Fields. “But when you have a defensive head coach he’s able to explain to you what their jobs are, what their certain assignments are in a certain coverage. I think that’s one plus on having a defensive head coach.”

Luke Getsy will be the person to lead the offense as he takes the coordinator job on Eberflus’ staff after serving as the Packers’ quarterback coach while also having the passing game coordinator duties the past two seasons.

Fields said he has yet to meet Getsy but is eager to learn what the offense can do to bring the most out of his game starting next fall.

“It’s gonna be awesome just having him solely focused on the offense and getting that work,” said Fields. “I’m excited.”

Just as the Bears’ new football leadership is happy they’ve got at least one position on the roster figured out in a time of change for the franchise.