Bears practice squad player tests positive for COVID-19: report

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 20: Members of the Chicago Bears run onto the field before a game against the New York Giants at Soldier Field on September 20, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Over the past few weeks, a number of positive COVID-19 tests have showed up around the National Football League as the 2020 season starts the second quarter.

Now it appears that the Bears have had a positive test of their own.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Bears had a member of their practice squad test positive for COVID-19. The name of the player has yet to be released and the team has yet to confirm.

There are no new positives in Tennessee nor New England, but there are now two other positive tests: one for a practice squad player in Chicago, but Bears have been closed since Thursday night, and a strength and conditioning coach in Kansas City, per source. Tracing is ongoing. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2020

The Bears played the Buccaneers at Soldier Field on Thursday night and, per Pro Football Talk, team facilities have been closed since Friday.

Per league protocols in 2020, the team will now begin contact tracing to see whom this player may have come in contact with over the previous few days. This is the first positive test for the Bears since the regular season began and comes on the heels of a number of team having outbreaks.