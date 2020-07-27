Bears place rookie RB Artavis Pierce on reserve/COVID-19 list

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 19: Artavis Pierce #21 of the Oregon State Beavers runs with the ball against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – As players begin to arrive at NFL training camps around the country, many are wondering what the results of the initial tests for the coronavirus will be.

Already the NFL has developed a “reserve/COVID-19” list for those players who either tests positive for the virus or must be quarantined after coming in contact with someone who has it.

The Bears had their first name added to this list on Monday.

The team announced that undrafted free agent Artavis Pierce was the first to be placed on the list early Monday evening. Again, this doesn’t necessarily mean he has the virus, since close contact with an infected person could also get him this designation.

Pierce will not be counted on the Bears’ active roster.

He comes to Chicago after four years at Oregon State, where he rushed for 2,127 yards and 15 touchdowns in 44 career games. He also caught 74 passes as well for 578 yards and two scores.

Pierce’s senior year was the most productive in a Beavers’ uniform, rushing for 873 yards (6 per carry) with six rushing touchdowns and one reception for a score.