Bears lose their second-straight game as they fall to the Saints in overtime

CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 01: Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) runs with the football in action during a game between the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints on November 1st, 2020 at Soldier Stadium, in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Against this same opponent a year ago at Soldier Field, the Bears saw a lot of their positive vibes generated by the early part of the Matt Nagy era disappear.

A 36-25 loss to the Saints on October 20, 2019 after a bye week, which was much more decisive than the score indicates, gave fans plenty of reasons to doubt the direction of the franchise.

One could say the honeymoon was over for the head coach and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, and the fundamental questions about the offense remain a year later.

Those wouldn’t be solved when the Saints visited Chicago just over a year later on Sunday, with the 5-2 Bears coming off a miserable night against the Rams just six days earlier. Once again the offense was inconsistent, good at times and bad at others, but coupled with the defense, they were able to force overtime.

But in the end, the Saints were able to pull ahead in the extra session, beating the Bears to send them to 5-3 on the season. Will Lutz’s 35-yard field goal with 1:40 left in overtime gave the visitors the victory.

It looked like the offense might finally be discovering some rhythm after both teams traded field goals in the first half. Nick Foles hit Darnell Mooney for a 50-yard gain – the longest play of the season – then found Allen Robinson for a diving 24-yard touchdown to put the Bears up 10-3.

On the next drive, a 38-yard run helped to set up Cairo Santos’ second field goal of the game to give the team a ten-point lead.

But the drive before the half would signal what was to come for the Bears in the immediate future of the contest. Aided by what would end up being an ill-timed time out call with a minute left and a controversial 15-yard interference penalty, the Saints reached the endzone.

Drew Brees hit Jared Cook for a 20-yard touchdown to make it 13-10 at the break.

A sloppy Bears’ opening drive of the second half that included a delay of game penalty and a big sack would get things off on the wrong foot for the hosts. Deonte Harris’ 42-yard punt return set up a field goal that tied the game before another disastrous offensive sequence.

After Javon Wims was ejected for punching Chauncey Gardner-Johnson after the Saints defender poked Anthony Miller under the helmet on the play before, Foles threw his first interception of the game.

New Orleans would get a field goal off of that, and as the offense continued to struggle, gaining just 14 yards in their first 15 plays of the half, the Saints would reach the end zone in the fourth quarter.

Drew Brees found Taysom Hill over the middle for a 20-yard score to make it a ten point game.

Finally, Foles got going the get the Bears back in the game, going 6-of-6 for 55 yards on the next drive. He hit Darnell Mooney for the short three-yard touchdown to cut the lead to three. A defensive stop on the Saints’ next series, which included a third-down stop by Danny Trevathan on running back Alvin Kamara gave the Bears’ one more chance.

He was able to get 35 yards to set up Santos for a 51-yard field goal, which he hit cleanly to send the game to overtime.

After each team failed to score on their first drive in overtime, the Saints picked up 52 yards on their next series, which was fueled by Kamara’s 20-yard run. The Saints wasted no time as they kicked on first down and Lutz nailed the field goal to send the Bears to defeat.