Bears’ Jimmy Graham named a finalist NFL’s Salute to Service Award

CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 14: Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham (80) looks on during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NEW YORK – During his NFL career, aiding initiatives that help the military has been a major part of his work away from the football field.

Now Jimmy Graham is up for one of the league’s most prestigious postseason awards because of those contributions.

On Thursday, the Bears’ tight end was named one of three finalists for the NFL’s Salute to Service Award, which rewards a player for their efforts to help military causes. He’s up for the awards along with Broncos fullback/tiger end Andrew Beck and former Ravens tight end Jarret Johnson.

The winner of the award will be announced on Thursday, February 10th at the NFL Honors in Los Angeles.

The tight end has aided active military members and veterans throughout his career through The Jimmy Graham Foundation. He’s provided free tickets to Bears’ games this past season for veterans while also providing 250 Thanksgiving meal boxes to the Midwest Veterans Closet organization.

An avid pilot, Graham also takes veterans up for rides in his 957 de Havilland Beaver and 1967 UH1 Iroquois “Huey” helicopter. He provided 50 rides to veterans this year while also providing flights to youth to introduce them to aviation.

A member of the Bears since 2020, Graham is also the team’s nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award due to his work with the military.